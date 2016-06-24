Kosciusko-Attala Partnership Sponsoring 4th of July Celebration

The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership will be sponsoring a celebration to honor America on the most patriotic day of the year.

The celebration and parade will be held in downtown Kosciusko Monday, July 4 beginning at 6:30 pm.

Cake and ice cream will be available and a fireworks show will end the evening’s festivities.

The parade will begin on Washington Street and follow the same route as the Homecoming and Christmas parades.

Participation in the parade is open to children’s wagons, bikes, golf carts, trucks, and floats.

Parade entry forms can be found here, and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 24.

For for more information, contact the KAP office at 662-289-2981.