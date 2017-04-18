Kosciusko Bicentennial Celebration set for May 12

Kosciusko will celebrate Mississippi’s 200th birthday on May 12.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will host the event at Barrister’s Hall beginning at 4:00 pm.

A number of notable guests are set to appear at the event including civil rights icon James Meredith, Super Bowl winner Clarence Harmon, and Rhodes Scholar Kenneth Townsend.

Following the event, The Cavaliers Remixed will perform from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

For more information, visit Kosciusko Bicentennial Celebration on Facebook or call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.