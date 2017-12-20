Kosciusko Board of Aldermen hires new police officer, accepts donation during final meeting of 2017

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen met last night for the final time in 2017.

The board opened the meeting by approving the hire of new police officer Zackary Redditt. A former member of the United States Navy, Redditt comes to Kosciusko from Lake, MS.

During the meeting, aldermen also accepted a donation from Atmos Energy in the amount of $9,500. The money will be used to fix portions of the sidewalk on along E Jefferson Street.

The board ended the meeting by appointing members to several different committees and commission.

Katelin Adams – Tourism

Donny Gladney – Water and Light Commission

Larry Harvey – Licensing Board

Jimmy Mayhew – Licensing Board

Jim Wilkerson – Licensing Board

Ronell Cummins – Licensing Board

Bill Roberts – Historic Preservation Commission

Steve Russell – Historic Preservation Commission

The next meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen is set for Tuesday, Jan. 2.