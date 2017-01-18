Kosciusko Board of Aldermen passes comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved a new zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The board opened the meeting with a public hearing on the two proposals.

Mike Slaughter with Slaughter and Associates answered questions and explained the purpose of the two plans.

“The comprehensive plan has goals and objectives of where we’d [City of Kosciusko] like to be 20 to 25 years from now for jobs, housing, transportation, education and so on,” said Slaughter. “We met with each and every department head to determine what their needs would be in order to protect our quality of life and even enhance our quality of life.”

“A Comprehensive Plan is used by cities and counties to establish a vision for the community,” reads an excerpt from the preface of the comprehensive plan. “Comprehensive planning is also a tool used to anticipate future growth and development and to strategize for future decisions and resources in response to this growth.”

The comprehensive plan also works hand -in-hand with the zoning ordinance as it pertains to future land use.

Slaughter said that while the plan does look well into the future, it should be updated every five years.

Following the public hearing, the board unanimously passed both plans.

As with all ordinances, the two proposals will go into effect in 30 days.

