Kosciusko Prepares for Citywide Garage Sale

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is hosting a Citywide Garage sale this Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4 in downtown Kosciusko.

The sale will start at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. each day.

“The idea behind this really was to get people more familiar with Kosciusko, let them come downtown to shop and let them know that we have a historic district, G.G. Holmes of Kosciusko Attala Partnership said.”

Maps of the garage sale can be found online at kosytrace.com or picked up at the Central Mississippi Flea Market, The Rusty Bucket, or the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office.

“The Citywide Garage Sale will be alot of fun for participants and bargain hunter’s alike,” Kell McDowell, CEO of KAP said. “We are excited about the enthusiasm from our merchants at Central Mississippi Flea Market, The Rusty Bucket, and also the members of our community. Hopefully we can build on this enthusiasm even more.”