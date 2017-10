The Cruisin’ for a Cure Camaro has been traveling all over Central Mississippi raising money for the American Cancer Society. With nearly 3,000 signatures already on the car, its well on its way to being blacked out by October 31st. We want to make sure everyone gets the opportunity to sign. This morning the men’s coffee club all donated money to have their signatures on the car. If you see the Cruisin’ for a Cure Camaro, make sure you sign it with a minimum donation of one dollar.