Kosciusko convenience store continues legacy of food and service

Even before sunrise, Whit's Kwik Foods and Deli is a hot spot for coffee and conversation.

Whit’s Kwik Foods and Deli in Kosciusko will hold its Grand Reopening Friday, July 6.

The store, located at 105 Hwy 12 West, has been a staple in Kosciusko for almost 40 years.

First opening its doors in 1979, the convenience store and gas station was one of the first of its kind in the area.

People not only stopped in for gas and food, but for coffee and conversation.

To this day if you stop in for a cup of coffee, you’ll likely be treated to a few “Hey, how are ya’s?” from the many gathered for their morning cup.

The store has changed ownership a few times over the years. It passed from Joe Ray Douglas to Royce Pee. Royce then handed it off to his brother Ricky.

The current owner is Ricky’s son-in-law Whit Williams.

Since taking over in January, Whit has made a few changes to make the place his own.

A new sign out front displays the store’s new logo. New floors and countertops give the inside a more modern feel. The store also now offers breakfast and lunch plates.

But despite all the cosmetic changes, the feel and charm of the store remain the same.

There are still plenty of Monday morning quarterbacks that stop in for coffee and conversation. Hunters still stop in to get their biscuits and drinks for a day spent in the deer stand. And the chicken strip snack remains a popular lunch for those on the go.

“It’s the interaction,” says Whit about what’s kept the store so popular. “In most stores today you just go in, give your money and leave. That’s not the case here. We know most of our customers personally and we try to be as friendly as we can with everyone.”

You can help celebrate Whit’s Kwik Foods and Deli at its Grand Reopening Friday, July 6.