Kosciusko elementary student launches non-profit for hospital patients

An 8-year-old in Kosciusko is helping spread cheer to those who need it the most.

In March 2017, Allie Grayce Gibson, a student at Kosciusko Middle Elementary, set up Allie’s Joys, a non-profit organization that delivers gifts to young patients in Mississippi hospitals.

The cause hits close to home for Allie Grayce.

When she was a few weeks old, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, Hereditary Spherocytosis.

She was a patient at Batson Children’s Hospital for seven years. It was there that she spent many days in and out of the hospital and clinic. When she was 4, she was able to deliver toys at Christmas that has been donated in a local toy drive.

That was when the idea for Allie’s Joys came to her.

As a patient, she enjoyed receiving gifts donated from local churches and groups. She immediately wanted to get involved in spreading joy to those in need.

In 2014, Allie Grayce, with the help of friends, family, and area churches, was able to donate approximately 135 Easter Baskets to the Children’s Cancer Clinic, hematology/ oncology floor, and surgery floor. For Christmas that year, Allie Grayce donated over 150 Christmas stockings.

In 2016, Allie Grayce followed her hematologist, Spencer Sullivan, to his new clinic, Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine (MCAM). For Christmas she was able to provide gifts and stockings for 19 of MCAM’s pediatric hematology patients.

This ongoing dream of Allie Grayce’s was the inspiration for Allie’s Joys. In March of 2017, Allie’s Joys became an official non profit.

With the help of family, friends, and her school, Allie Grayce was able to send 160 Easter Baskets filled with goodies, bibles, and devotions for children with chronic health conditions to the Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine.

Allie Grayce hopes to inspire everyone this Easter season to remember to show kindness and courage to others.

For more information, visit the Allie’s Joys on Facebook and or contact alliesjoys@gmail.com.