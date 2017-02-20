Kosciusko, Ethel, McAdams advance to MHSAA basketball playoffs

Several area teams will begin state playoff play this week in the MHSAA Basketball Tournament.
Girls teams will begin play Monday night. The boys tournament will begin Tuesday.
The first and second round of the tournament will be held at on-campus sites. Play moves to the MS Coliseum beginning with the third round.
Teams from Kosciusko, Ethel, McAdams, Durant, and Leake Central will all be participating in the tournament.
MHSAA Playoff Schedule: Monday, Feb. 20:
- Ripley at Kosciusko
- New Albany at Leake Central
- Salem at McAdams
- Ethel at MSD
- Lumberton at Leake County
- French Camp at Bogue Chitto
- Jefferson County at Choctaw Central
MHSAA Playoff Schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 21:
- MSD at McAdams
- Bogue Chitto at Ethel
- Lafayette at Leake Central
- Forest at Jefferson County
- Stringer at Leake County
- Durant at Mount Olive
