Kosciusko Fire Chief offers fire prevention tips (audio)

With five fire related deaths in Attala County in a 10-day period, Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Budine wants to make sure your family is safe throughout the holidays and the remainder of the winter months.

According to the American Red Cross, seven people per day die in house fires. Those fires annually cause over $7 billion in property damages.

Chief Burdine says there are a number of simple steps you can take to make your home safer during the holiday season.

Burdine also says to have your house number visible from the road. This allows rescue crews to find your home easier in case of a fire.

The American Red Cross offers the following fire prevention tips: