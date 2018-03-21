Kosciusko Indoor Showcase set for Thursday night

The annual indoor showcase for the Kosciusko Big Red Band is set for Thursday, March 22.

The showcase will feature indoor percussion, color guard, and wind groups from Kosciusko and surrounding schools.

The showcase acts as one last dress rehearsal for the groups before heading into the final contests of the season.

The showcase begins at 6:30 pm at Kosciusko High School and admission is $5.

Local groups performing in this year’s showcase inlcude La Rouge (color guard) and Kozmic (indoor winds). Those groups will perform at 7:00 pm and 7:15 pm, respectively.

Both of these groups will travel to Thibodeaux, LA this weekend to compete in the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships.