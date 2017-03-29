Kosciusko Indoor Showcase set for Thursday night (audio)

The annual indoor showcase for the Kosciusko Big Red Band is set for Thursday, March 30.

The showcase will feature indoor percussion, color guard, and wind groups from Kosciusko and surrounding schools.

Band Director Jesse Yates said the showcase acts as one last dress rehearsal for the groups before heading into the final contests of the season.

Attending this year’s events will be groups from Kosciusko, Choctaw Central, Leake Central, Holmes Community College, and Neshoba Central.

The showcase begins at 6:30 pm at Kosciusko High School and admission is $5.

Audio: Jesse Yates, “Good Morning Kosciusko”