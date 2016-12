The date for the 2017 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been set.

The 24th annual event will be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 28.

This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland.

The court will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by dinner at 7:00 pm and a dance at 9:00 pm.

A silent auction will also be held from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

See any member of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary for tickets.