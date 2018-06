The Kosciusko/Attala Section of National Council of Negro Women will host their 1st Juneteenth Celebration in Kosciusko on Saturday, June 16t.

The celebration will take place from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM in the parking lot behind the downtown branch of Citizen’s National Bank.

Kosciusko native and Civil Rights Activist James Meredith will be the event’s featured speaker for this event.

For further information, contact Minnie Greer at minniegreer@yahoo.com.