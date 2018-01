The date for the 2018 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been set.

The 25th annual event will be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, March. 3.

This year’s theme is Southern Soiree.

Tickets are $40 each. Packages can be purchased that include two tickets, two refillable souvenir cups, and one drawdown ticket.

See any JA member for information or visit Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary on Facebook.