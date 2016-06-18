KAP Wins Award for “A Step Back in Time”

The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership (KAP) was recognized Thursday at Mississippi Main Street’s 27th Annual Awards Luncheon for its event “A Step Back in Time.”

The September 2015 event was named Creative New Event in the small community category.

The award is given to “the downtown organization that has created a quality creative event, generating traffic for the downtown.”

“A Step Back in Time” took place on the Kosciusko square in September 2015. Local actors portrayed notable residents and businessmen that shaped Kosciusko around the turn of the century.

KAP Director of Community Development GG Holmes accepted the award. She was joined at the ceremony by her husband Ken, Kosciusko-Attala Partnership CEO Kel McDowell, Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, KAP Operations and Special Events Coordinator Pati Edwards, local historian Jetwette Battles, and Aaron Akers.