Kosciusko man pleads guilty to possession of stolen gun

Jermaine Griffin, 31, of Kosciusko, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18, before United States District Judge Tom S. Lee, to knowingly possessing and selling a stolen firearm,

The verdict was announced by U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Dana Nichols, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

In September 2014, Griffin purchased a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from someone on the street, and later learned the man who sold him the gun had recently robbed Central Mississippi Firearms.

Griffin then sold the stolen gun in Durant.

Griffin will be sentenced by Judge Lee on April 18, 2018, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Case.