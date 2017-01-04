Kosciusko Mayor will seek re-election in 2017

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft has announced that he will be running for reelection in 2017.

Cockroft announced his intentions Wednesday morning during a live segment on Breezy 101.1/WLIN-FM.

“I have qualified to run again. I am running [for re-election],” said Cockroft during Minute with the Mayor.

“…I appreciate the people of Kosciusko letting me serve the length time that I have and I would appreciate four more years.”

Cockroft served as a city aldermen beginning in 1993 and was elected mayor in 1997.

The 2017 primary election is set for Tuesday, May 2.

