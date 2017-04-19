Kosciusko Medical Clinic warns patients of potential Spoofing Scam

Kosciusko Medical Clinic is warning its patients to be aware of potential call scam.

On Wednesday, April 19, the clinic was notified that The Kosciusko Medical Clinic’s telephone number and name were being fraudulently used to get residents to answer the phone. On most of the calls, the person on the other end is just hanging up the phone, but if the person tries to ask for personal information hang up the phone immediately. The Clinic wanted to report this to make the citizens aware that this is happening and that these are fraudulent calls and not associated with the clinic. If you receive any questionable calls please do not hesitate to call us and report your incident at 662-289-1800.

Also from the Attorney General:

If you suspect you have been a victim of a scam you should call the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office for further assistance and guidance at 1-800-281-4418.