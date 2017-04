2017 municipal election day is quickly approaching for the city of Kosciusko.

The city has four contested races on the ballot this year.

Contested races include mayor and aldermen in wards 1, 2, and At-Large.

All qualified candidates are running for the Democratic party, so positions will be decided in the May 2 Primary Election.

Click here to view a sample ballot.

See map below for City of Kosciusko Ward Lines. The shaded areas represent the current districts.