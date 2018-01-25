Kosciusko native enters race for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District

A state lawmaker and a business executive are the latest to enter the Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Mississippi.

Kosciusko native Sally Doty is a state senator from Brookhaven. Morgan Dunn works for a health care consulting firm in Magee. The two women filed qualifying papers Monday to run in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Five Republicans are now in the primary.

Republican incumbent Gregg Harper is not running this year, after a decade in office.

The three other Republicans running are Michael Guest of Brandon, who is a district attorney in two counties, and businessmen Whit Hughes of Madison and Perry Parker of Seminary.

No Democrat has yet joined the race.

Candidates’ filing deadline is March 1 and party primaries are June 5. (AP)