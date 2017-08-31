Kosciusko native named Director of Holmes Attala Center

Kosciusko native Dr. Jenny Bailey Jones has been named the new Director of Holmes Community College The Attala Center.

Holmes is proud to have such a capable leader in Dr. Jenny Jones,” HCC President Dr. Jim Haffey said in a press release. “She blends decades of educational policy experience with youthful enthusiasm and creative ideas. Her experience as dean will allow her to enhance the academic offerings at the Attala Center, and her passion and close ties to the community will ensure that Attala County and the surrounding area have the college support they need.”

Jones will continue to serve in her current role as an academic dean for the school.

Jones dedication and commitment to education also extends to her hometown. She currently serves the local community on the Kosciusko School Board of Trustees and the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education.

The full press release can be found here.

For more information about the Holmes Attala Center, contact Dr. Jones at jbailey@holmescc.edu or (662) 472-9174.