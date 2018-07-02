Kosciusko native receives Federal Career Service Award

Kimberly M. Adams was recently honored at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta Georgia for 20 years of federal service.

Adams began her federal career after she completed a tour of duty with the US Army in the Military Intelligence Corps. She entered the civilian workforce shortly thereafter at the United States Department of State in Washington, DC under the direction of Secretary Colin Powell.

Since that time, Kimberly’s civilian career has consisted of short and long-term assignments (throughout the U.S and abroad), at the Executive Office of the of the President of the United States during the Obama Administration, the Department of Justice under the direction of Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the United States Central Command lead by General Mattis and General Brown respectively, other Defense departments and NASA.

She matriculated her Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Troy State University and her Bachelor of Science (BS) from the University of Southern Mississippi.