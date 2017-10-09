Home » Local » Kosciusko Native Selected as Chief of Vocational Rehabilitation

Posted on

Kosciusko native, Allen Riley, was recently selected as Chief of Vocational Rehabilitation for Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.  Mr. Riley will oversee a department that provides employment support services and treatment recovery for veterans diagnosed with a diverse set of psychiatric and primary care illnesses.  Mr. Riley is the first African-American selected to the position.

Mr. Riley is a 1999 graduate of Kosciusko High School.  He completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at Mississippi State University.  He has been a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor for 11 years.  Mr. Riley resides in Northport, AL and is engaged to be married.

 

