Kosciusko Native Selected as Chief of Vocational Rehabilitation

Kosciusko native, Allen Riley, was recently selected as Chief of Vocational Rehabilitation for Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Mr. Riley will oversee a department that provides employment support services and treatment recovery for veterans diagnosed with a diverse set of psychiatric and primary care illnesses. Mr. Riley is the first African-American selected to the position.

Mr. Riley is a 1999 graduate of Kosciusko High School. He completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at Mississippi State University. He has been a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor for 11 years. Mr. Riley resides in Northport, AL and is engaged to be married.