Kosciusko native to appear on Outdoor Channel hunting show

A Kosciusko native will be featured in an upcoming tv show on The Outdoor Channel.

Chris Cochran, a Kosciusko High School and Holmes Community College graduate, will appear on the Dec. 27 episode of Gun Dog TV. The show is based on Gun Dog Magazine, the premiere magazine for hunting dogs.

Cochran, who now resides in Missouri, raises, trains, and sells British Labrador Retrievers. He said the producers of the show contacted him earlier this year about purchasing a dog from him to use on the show.

Tuesday’s episode will feature the host, Bruce Horrell, purchasing a dog from Cochran. The episode will also show the dog’s first hunt.

The episode will air at 7:00 pm.

Cochran will appear on “Good Morning Kosciusko” Tuesday to talk more about the show and give listeners some background on his Attala County roots.

The Outdoor Channel TV listings:

DirecTV: Channel 606

Dish Network: Channel 396

MaxxSouth: Channel 32

