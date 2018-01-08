Kosciusko native to run for president? Some think so.

(AP) Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.

The Kosciusko native accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020.” Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” tweeted “She’s running. A new day is on the way.”

Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times “It’s up to the people” whether she will be president, adding “she would absolutely do it.”

Oprah was born in Kosciusko in 1954. She spent a number of childhood years in Attala County before moving to Milwaukee, WI at the age of six. The road she grew up is now marked as “Oprah Winfrey Road.” The family’s first homestead and the church where she first took the stage are all marked along the county road.

What do you think of an Oprah Winfrey Presidential run?