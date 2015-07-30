The Center for Search and Investigation is joining in the effort to find 14 year old Mykendrionia Lewis.
It has been a little over two months since anyone has seen or heard from Lewis. Her mother says that the teen left the family’s home Tuesday, May 26 and has not contacted her since.
Lewis was last seen walking down Peeler Street in Kosciusko on May 27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Private Investigator Danye M. Roberts at 228-334-1529.
10 thoughts on “More Help Coming in the Case of Missing Teen Mykendrionia Lewis”
Sherry carter says:
Praying she Is found safe
Wanda says:
Prayers
Sherese jones says:
Prayers to her family and her safe return
tammy roberts says:
I’m praying that she comes home self
Quintessa says:
Hope you be alright .
And come home safe hope u make a call to let them know u alright to where you are at.
Sandye M Roberts says:
We would love to help this family in finding their missing child. There is never any charge. We are the Center for Search and Investigation for Missing Children and have assisted in over 800 missing children in being Found Safe.
All the parent/legal guardian has to do is go to http://www.cfsimissing.com and fill out parental intake. When we receive it we will assign a team, a State Coordinator and a Private Investigator to the case. I have posted this on different news articles about this child in hopes that the information would get to the family. If you could pass this onn we would be happy to help.
Thank you,
Sandye M Roberts PI
CFSI
shay says:
mimi please come home its a lot of people that are worried about you and wishing you will come on please come back
Sandy says:
Praying for her safe return! Cannot imagine the pain of not knowing!
Belinda Aubrey says:
I am praying for the return of this child I pray that she is some where safe . I am from Kosciusko born and raised there and it hurts my heart to know that something like this is happening to our babies God keep her procticion and bring her back home to her family BELINDA J.(Allen) Aubrey
Lashawn says:
Sorry that she wasn’t found ALIVE now let’s get justice for her! Someone knows SOMETHING