More Help Coming in the Case of Missing Teen Mykendrionia Lewis

The Center for Search and Investigation is joining in the effort to find 14 year old Mykendrionia Lewis.

It has been a little over two months since anyone has seen or heard from Lewis. Her mother says that the teen left the family’s home Tuesday, May 26 and has not contacted her since.

Lewis was last seen walking down Peeler Street in Kosciusko on May 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Private Investigator Danye M. Roberts at 228-334-1529.