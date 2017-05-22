Kosciusko School District continues search for superintendent

The search continues for the next superintendent for the Kosciusko School District.

The board released a statement last week stating it had received 21 applications for the open position.

Board members are currently completing background checks, checking references, and reviewing each applicants academic history at previous schools.

A community committee will interview the most qualified applicants before presenting the top candidates to the school board for additional interviews.

The school board announced in February that current Kosciusko School District Superintendent Gina Smith would be released from her contract June 30, 2017.

The entire KSD press release can be viewed here.