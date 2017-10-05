Kosciusko School District Family Night

Famous Author Eddie Bowman, A.K.A “Chester Drawers” will be performing at the Kosciusko High School tonight at 6 pm. “Chester Drawers” is an author, entertainer, motivational speaker and “hillbilly” comic. He will bring his guitar and entertain with words of wit and wisdom. This is a wonderful time for your whole family to be enriched by spending time with one of Branson, Missouri’s most colorful characters. “Chester Drawers” inspires children to do their best while striving for worthwhile goals. He strongly believes that good values are essential for happiness and success.

Mr. Browman will have his books for sale and will be available for autographs and photo opportunities. The admission is free, so bring your entire family for a night full of fun and laughter!