Here’s what’s on the lunch menu this week for the Kosciusko School District…
- Tuesday, Aug. 29
Hamburger steak w/gravy
Ham and cheese on bun
Mashed potatoes
Green beans
Sunset Sip veg juice
Chilled pears
Sliced apples and grapes
Yeast roll
Sugar cookie
- Wednesday, Aug. 30
Cheesy chicken & rice
Tuna salad & crackers
Broccoli spears
Glazed carrots
Fruit cocktail
Fruit slushes
Yeast roll
- Thursday, Aug. 31
Honey BBQ chicken
Grilled chicken sandwich
Crinkle cut fries
Summer squash
Blueberries w/toppings
Applesauce
Yeast Roll
Pompeii fruit bars
- Friday, Sept. 1
Stuffed crust pizza
Whole kernel corn
Sunset Sip veg juice
Chilled peach slices
Applesauce
Jello w/topping
One thought on “Kosciusko School District Lunch Menu”
remember when says:
Guess what’s for supper! When they began publishing lunch menus years ago, my sweet mother who was involved in the school lunch program said it always thrilled her to hear a child say as he came through the line say, “we had that for supper last night”😃😃😃 She taught a lot of children to eat peas, butterbeans or string beans by counting the number in their serving!