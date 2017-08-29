Home » Local » Kosciusko School District Lunch Menu

Kosciusko School District Lunch Menu

Posted on by Breck Riley

Here’s what’s on the lunch menu this week for the Kosciusko School District…

  • Tuesday, Aug. 29
    Hamburger steak w/gravy
    Ham and cheese on bun
    Mashed potatoes
    Green beans
    Sunset Sip veg juice
    Chilled pears
    Sliced apples and grapes
    Yeast roll
    Sugar cookie
  • Wednesday, Aug. 30
    Cheesy chicken & rice
    Tuna salad & crackers
    Broccoli spears
    Glazed carrots
    Fruit cocktail
    Fruit slushes
    Yeast roll
  • Thursday, Aug. 31
    Honey BBQ chicken
    Grilled chicken sandwich
    Crinkle cut fries
    Summer squash
    Blueberries w/toppings
    Applesauce
    Yeast Roll
    Pompeii fruit bars
  • Friday, Sept. 1
    Stuffed crust pizza
    Whole kernel corn
    Sunset Sip veg juice
    Chilled peach slices
    Applesauce
    Jello w/topping

One thought on “Kosciusko School District Lunch Menu

  1. remember when says:

    Guess what’s for supper! When they began publishing lunch menus years ago, my sweet mother who was involved in the school lunch program said it always thrilled her to hear a child say as he came through the line say, “we had that for supper last night”😃😃😃 She taught a lot of children to eat peas, butterbeans or string beans by counting the number in their serving!

