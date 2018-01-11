Kosciusko schools dismissing early today

All schools in the Kosciusko School District will dismiss early today (Thursday).
Schools are dismissing early due to staff development meetings this afternoon.
Schools will let out at different times beginning around 1:30 pm.
Bus riders and car riders will also be leaving early.
Contact the schools for more information.
- Kosciusko Lower Elementary: 662-289-3364
- Kosciusko Middle Elementary: 662-289-4653
- Kosciusko Upper Elementary: 662-289-2264
- Kosciusko Junior High School: 662-289-3737
- Kosciusko High School: 662-289-2424