Kosciusko softball to host Ethel, Choctaw Central this weekend

The Kosciusko Whippet softball team will host another round of games this weekend.
On Friday, the Lady Whippets and the Lady Tigers of Ethel will meet in an Attala County showdown.
That game is set for a 6:00 pm first pitch.
On Saturday, Ethel and Choctaw Central will face off beginning at 11:00 am.
The final game of the weekend will pit Choctaw Central against Kosciusko.
Weekend softball schedule:
- Friday, Feb. 24: Ethel vs Kosciusko, 6:00 pm
- Saturday, Feb. 25: Ethel vs Choctaw Central, 11:00 pm
- Saturday, Feb. 25: Choctaw Central vs Kosciusko, 1:00 pm
