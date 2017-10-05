Kosciusko to crack down on junk vehicles (audio)

The City of Kosciusko is taking aim at junk vehicles.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen, the board decided to move forward with a process to get junk vehicles removed from several yards and homes throughout the city.

City Building Official Brent Busbea will be tasked with finding vehicles that violate the city’s ordinance. Busbea will then file an affidavit against the property owner which would result in a court appearance. A judge would then decide the outcome of the case.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said he noticed close to 30 yards throughout the city with a junk vehicle sitting in the view of the street after driving around neighborhoods the past week.

“We are just trying to maintain this community,” said Cockroft. “We’ve always had the reputation of a neat and clean community….and we’re just on a mission to try to get it (city) cleaned up.”

Anyone with a vehicle in their yard that doesn’t run (or anything that could be classified as a junk vehicle) is urged to move it in the coming weeks to avoid legal action.

