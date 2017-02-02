The Kosciusko School District has hired Kelly Causey as its new head football coach.
The school board approved the hire during a special called meeting Thursday night.
Causey has spent the past six seasons as head coach at Cleveland High School, a school from which he also graduated. The school has been in the news lately as it prepares to consolidate with Cleveland East Side to form Cleveland Central High School.
After playing football at Mississippi Delta Community College and Delta State University, Causey began his coaching career in the early 90s.
He has previously served as head coach at St. Martin (1999-2001) and Pass Christian High Schools (2004-2008).
Additional coaching stops for Causey include Grenada High School, Mary Montgomery High School (Mobile, AL) and the University of North Alabama.
Causey will be the fifth different coach to lead the Whippets since 2013.
He takes over for interim coach Sid Wheatley who is expected to be named the new head coach at McLaurin High School.
4 thoughts on “Cleveland’s Kelly Causey named head football coach at Kosciusko”
curious says:
Does he have a winning record or a somewhat winning record? Seems like he might own a pair of track shoes as well since it appears he’s moved quite a bit with no extended stay in one place, Pass Christian looks like the longest.
4HOMEGROWNPRODUCTS says:
5 coaches in less than 4 yrs? Maybe if they would have given 1 of these KHS graduates a chance they wouldn’t have that problem. Out of all that’s tried, there hasn’t been @ least 1 that’s capable of doing the job???? So KSD has no faith or confidence in what their producing I guess!!
4HOMEGROWNPRODUCTS says:
I know I used the wrong word. They’re
KeepItPGreen says:
Welcome to Kosciusko, coach. There are many people excited and in favor of change especially with the football program and I am glad you are coming. Could not be happier about the new changes this year in the district. Go whippets!