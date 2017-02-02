Cleveland’s Kelly Causey named head football coach at Kosciusko

The Kosciusko School District has hired Kelly Causey as its new head football coach.

The school board approved the hire during a special called meeting Thursday night.

Causey has spent the past six seasons as head coach at Cleveland High School, a school from which he also graduated. The school has been in the news lately as it prepares to consolidate with Cleveland East Side to form Cleveland Central High School.

After playing football at Mississippi Delta Community College and Delta State University, Causey began his coaching career in the early 90s.

He has previously served as head coach at St. Martin (1999-2001) and Pass Christian High Schools (2004-2008).

Additional coaching stops for Causey include Grenada High School, Mary Montgomery High School (Mobile, AL) and the University of North Alabama.

Causey will be the fifth different coach to lead the Whippets since 2013.

He takes over for interim coach Sid Wheatley who is expected to be named the new head coach at McLaurin High School.