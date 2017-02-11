Kosciusko to host Region 4-4A basketball tournament

Kosciusko will play host to the Region 4-4A girls and boys basketball tournament next week.

The tournament will feature teams from Caledonia, Houston, Leake Central, Louisville, and Noxubee County.

Both Whippet squads will be looking to defend their titles as both teams won the 2016 tournaments in Louisville.

However, the road will be slightly tougher for the Whippets this year.

Both teams are entering their respective tournaments as the #4 seed, which means both will have to win a first round game to secure a birth in the playoffs.

The tournament kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:00 with a girls game between Houston and Caledonia.

Region 4-4A Tournament Bracket (Girls)

Region 4-4A Tournament Bracket (Boys)