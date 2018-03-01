Kosciusko Tractor Supply donates pet treats and over 300 bags of pet food

Kosciusko, MS – The Tractor Supply Co. store in Kosciusko is donating pet treats and over 300 bags of pet food to feed dogs and cats in need of adoption.

“More often than not, animal shelters and rescues depend greatly on food donations to support the pets they take in that await adoption,” said Mike Benenati, manager of the Kosciusko Tractor Supply store. “Our goal at Tractor Supply is to do our part in helping adoption efforts in our community because we know that pets are more than just dogs and cats, they are family.”

Tractor Supply presented the pet food donation t0 the City Of Kosciusko Animal Control Shelter and Animal Relief & Rescue Fellowship of Leland, MS City Of Kosciousko, MS Animal Control Shelter.



In addition to the pet food donation, the Kosciusko Tractor Supply hosts pet adoption events throughout the year.

Visit TSCEventPartners.com or call the store at 662-289-2262 to learn more about working with Tractor Supply for pet adoption events.

For information and tips on adopting an animal and raising pets, visit TractorSupply.com/PetCare.