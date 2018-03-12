Kosciusko turns out to send off local National Guard troops (video)

Residents of Kosciusko lined the streets Monday morning to send off a local National Guard unit.

Unit 2-114th Bravo Battery of the MS National Guard left out of Kosciusko just after 6:00 am headed to Jackson for deployment.

The troops were escorted by members of the Kosciusko Police Department and American Legion Riders on motorcycles.

The streets were filled with local residents waving flags, waving, and showing other signs of support. Several businesses opened there doors and even offered free coffee to those out supporting the troops.

Unit 2-114th Bravo Battery is expected to be deployed for over a year.