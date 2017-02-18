Kosciusko VA to host town hall meeting

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is hosting a town hall for Veterans, family members, stakeholders and the public, to provide feedback on VA operations and recommendations for VA programs.

Leadership will be on hand to answer questions and inquiries on healthcare and benefits.

The meeting is an open forum for Veterans receiving benefits and care from VA. The meeting provides an opportunity to build and strengthen VA’s commitment to ensuring Veterans, families and other beneficiaries have an opportunity to share their experiences and have their health care concerns addressed by senior leadership.

The town hall meeting in Kosciusko will be held at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 am.