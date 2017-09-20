Kosciusko will revisit its roots with “Return to Redbud Springs” living history reenactment

Kosciusko and Natchez Trace history will come to life in downtown Kosciusko October 26-29, as the Kosciusko Tourism Council and area residents present “Return to Redbud Springs” in honor of the Mississippi Bicentennial. The Natchez Trace Parkway Association living history group will assist with programming.

A slate of events that will include historical re-enactments, educational programs, musical entertainment and Native American cultural programs will begin early Thursday morning, October 26. Classes and demonstrations for area school children will be held on the front lawn of Kosciusko Junior High School.

For two days, students from Kosciusko and the surrounding area will tour six educational stations that will feature activities and examples of the culture that the people in central Mississippi exhibited in the early 1800’s. The educational stations will include blacksmith and tomahawk throwing exhibits, Choctaw dancing, basket weaving, and bead making exhibits, and military re-enactments.

Saturday’s events will begin at 9 a.m. in downtown Kosciusko on Natchez Street, which was the original Natchez Trace.

The area from Redbud Springs Park to the Renasant Bank Park on Natchez Street will be transformed with split rail fencing, a replica of the Choate’s cabin and other features that would have been on the original Natchez Trace near that site. A Grand Parade, featuring area dignitaries, as well as re-enactors portraying Natchez Trace historical figures will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Washington Street.

Educational demonstrations and activities, as well as live music and entertainment, will continue throughout the day. Saturday evening’s events will include a tour of the Kosciusko City Cemetery, sponsored by the Kosciusko – Attala Historical Society, and the annual meeting of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association at Barr ister’s Hall.

“Natchez Street in Kosciusko was the original Natchez Trace wagon highway, and the Natchez Trace is why Kosciusko is here,” said Natchez Trace Parkway Association President Tony Turnbow, of Franklin, Tennessee. “Kosciusko is a living example of the importance of the Natchez Trace and how it evolved over time. For the state’s bicentennial, we want the people of Kosciusko to experience the early history of their town as it really was on the Natchez Trace.”

Turnbow explained that one of the highlights of the weekend will be the marking Natchez Street as the Natchez Trace Historic Route from Redbud Springs Park to Renasant Park. The markers will be the first of their kind to be placed along the Old Natchez Trace. Turnbow said that more markers will eventually be placed along other sections of the Old Trace that are still in use as highways off the Parkway.

“The markers will be placed along the Natchez Trace historic route. The Natchez Trace wagon highway was created by President Thomas Jefferson in 1801 and we are still driving on portions of it. Our hope is that we will be able to create the first loop from Kosciusko, down Highway 43, where the original Natchez Trace ran to Thomastown, and then back to the Natchez Trace Parkway. Many visitors want to know where they can experience the original Natchez Trace. This historic loop would encourage Natchez Trace visitors to get off the Parkway and ride on the original Natchez Trace and see some of the original Natchez Trace sites,” said Turnbow.

One of the buildings that will be re-created for the October event is a replica of Choate’s Cabin, or Stand. Historians believe that the French trader David Choate and his Choctaw wife opened an inn and trading post near Redbud Springs at what is now downtown Kosciusko. He would have been one of the first merchants in Kosciusko. Choate also developed a beef industry in the early 1800’s in the area. From this beef industry came the dairy industry that has remained in Kosciusko over the years, and is now known as Prairie Farms.

“I think it’s important for the people of Kosciusko to know and understand the history of their town and the important part it played in the development of the Natchez Trace Parkway and the state,” said Turnbow. “Through the events of the weekend, we hope to begin interpreting the story of Choate’s Stand in Kosciusko, which also tells the story of the white settlers and the Native American population which will be featured in the new museum being developed for the town. It would be great to see Kosciusko become a nucleus of activity on the Parkway.”

Bryant Boswell, past president of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association and current head of the Living History Division of the Association, shared Turnbow’s enthusiasm for the educational aspects of the weekend event.

“We want the young people of Kosciusko to realize what goes right through the middle of their town,” said Boswell. “Our primary reason for this type of event is to teach the next generation the importance of their heritage and history.”

The Kosciusko City Cemetery Tour Saturday evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m. Members of the Kosciusko – Attala Historical Society, along with area residents and students will present re-enactments of the lives of several former Kosciusko residents buried in the cemetery. Tickets for the tour will be on sale prior to, and the night of the event. They will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.

The Natchez Trace Parkway Association will hold its annual meeting at Barrister’s Hall Saturday evening. The Association is a “friends” group to the National Park Service, which oversees the Natchez Trace Parkway. The group meets annually in different towns on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Turnbow will serve as moderator for the evening and John Clark Love will be the featured speaker.