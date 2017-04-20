KPD accepting applications for new police officer

The Kosciusko Police Department is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of Police Officer (Full Time). This job requires the officer to work shift work, interact with the public, and work well with others.

Minimum requirements for employment consideration:

Must be 21 years of age.

Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalency.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Must pass a written Police Officer Selection Test.

Must be in good physical condition and able to pass a physical fitness test.

Must be able to pass an extensive background check.

Must be of good moral character.

Applications can be picked up at the Kosciusko Police Department or Kosciusko City Hal and will be accepted at the Kosciusko Police Department until May 15, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

The written test will be administered at the Kosciusko Police Department on May 15, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Anyone passing the written test will be required to take a physical fitness test later the same day. Anyone having questions may contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.

The City of Kosciusko is an equal opportunity employer.