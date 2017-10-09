Home » Local » KPD arrests four teens in connection with recent shooting

KPD arrests four teens in connection with recent shooting

Posted on

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Kosciusko.

Investigator Greg Collins with the Kosciusko Police Department said officers made the following arrests:

  • Jordan Selmon: 18-year-old black male from Kosciusko, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits
  • Gamar Mallett: 19-year-old black male from Sallis, charged with drive by shooting
  • Javonta Sandifer, a 17-year-old black male from Kosciusko, charged with accessory before& after the fact of drive by shooting.
  • A 17-year-old juvenile from Kosciusko was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The arrests stem from a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the intersection of Bachman Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

