The City of Kosciusko approved the hire of four new police officers Tuesday night.

During a special called meeting, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved the hire of Danny Groves, Robert Riley, Robert Hooker, and Robert Rushton.

Rushton joins the force as a full-time officer, while Groves, Riley, and Hooker will work part-time for the department.

The board also accepted the resignations of part time transportation officers RJ Adams and Dirk Thayer.