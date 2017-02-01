KPD holds reception for retiring officer (video)

Members of the Kosciusko Police Department and gathered yesterday for a retirement party for one of its officers.

After 15 years of service, Tuesday was the final day on duty for KPD Captain Danny Groves.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft opened the reception by reading a resolution on behalf of the city and the board of aldermen.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew then read a statement and plaque on behalf of officers with the department.

“….we, your friends and brothers, present this to you as a symbol of a lifelong friendship….we wish you all the best in your retirement,” said Dew.

In a statement released to the media, Captain Groves thanked his fellow officers and the people of Kosciusko.

“I want to thank each and every one of your for the great working relationship I’ve had with everyone for the past 14-and-a-half years. I have made many friends and acquaintances in Kosciusko, Attala County, and the surrounding area. I appreciate each and every person that I have had the privilege to meet and work with. This has been a bless to me and my family.”

Following the ceremony, cake and other refreshments were served while coworkers, friends, and family visited with Captain Groves.