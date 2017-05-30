KPD makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

The Kosciusko Police Department made a number of arrests over the extended Memorial Day weekend:

On Sunday, May 28, Rio Digenero Batts, a 41-year-old black male from Ackerman MS, was arrested for no driver’s license, speeding, disregard for traffic device, reckless driving, and DUI on Autumn Ridge Drive by Lt. Tommy Pender.

On Saturday, May 27, Taylor Evans, a 19-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated assault on Hwy 12 East by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On Saturday, May 27, Michael Mullen, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested for expired driver’s license on Westhaven Drive by Capt. David White.

On Saturday, May 27, Shontez Brooks, a 40-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence (simple assault) on Gilliland Street by Lt. Tommy Pender.

On Saturday, May 27, Darrion Parrot Jr., a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence (aggravated assault) at Glendale Apts. by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On Friday, May 26, Loyola Ramirez, a 31-year-old Hispanic male, was arrested for no driver’s license on Veterans Memorial Drive by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On Friday, May 26, Marsha Smith, a 39-year-old black female, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident on Clark Road by Officer Kenneth Barron.

On Friday, May 26, Tom Sellers, a 37-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana (misdemeanor) and weapon possession by a felon on West Adams St. by Chief Herbert Dew.

On Friday, May 26, Timmy Lewis, a 45-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunkenness and failure to appear in court on Goodman Street by Capt. Thomas Clark.