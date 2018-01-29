KPD Recover Stolen Firearm

One person was taken into custody following a traffic stop where a stolen firearm was recovered.

City officers conducted a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Drive around 11:25 am on Monday morning. After searching the vehicle a stolen Taurus .40 Caliber pistol was recovered. The handgun was put on a hot sheet after being stolen from Jackson Ms.

Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew tells Breezy News that Kenneth Harmon, 19 year old black male, was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, no insurance and seat belt violation.

Harmon was released on a $20,000 bond