KPD recovers stolen car during arrest

On May 25, 2018, Devonta Skinner, a 22 y.o b/m from Durant, was arrested for motor vehicle theft at the truck stop in West with the assistance of the Holmes County Sheriffs office.

This vehicle was stolen from the Kosciusko Super Center earlier in the day Friday. Skinner was also arrested for failure to appear in court.

This arrest was made by Officer Josh Pinkard and Investigator Greg Collins.

Other recent arrests:

On 5-28-2018, Quinton Smith, a 29 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license, and tinted windows on Landrum Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 5-27-2018, Robert Norwood, a 47 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk and disobeying a police officer on Highway 12 East by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 5-27-2018, Jan Overstreet, a 63 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for abusive calls/emergency phone at Campbell”s Motel by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On 5-27-2018, Mcandrew Ricks, a 36 y.o b/m from Carthage, was arrested for DUI (1st offense) on Highway 35 South by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 5-27-2018, Wiley Mallett, a 69 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI (1st offense) on Highway 12 by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On 5-26-2018, Carol Houston, a 48 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI (1st offense) on West Adams Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 5-26-2018, Carolyn Sharkey, a 47 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting and contempt of court on East Adams Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 5-25-2018, Marekas Winters, a 19 y.o b/m from Durant, was arrested for failure to appear in court at the truck stop in West with the assistance of the Holmes County Sheriffs office. This arrest was made by Officer Josh Pinkard and Investigator Greg Collins.

On 5-24-2018, Christopher Catchings, a 33 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle at Cannonade Apartments by Investigator Greg Collins.