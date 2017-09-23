KPD rsearching for 3 suspects connected to shooting

The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for 3 people in connection with a shooting.

On September 23, 2017 at approximately 0645 hours, The Kosciusko Police Department was dispatched to Baptist Attala Hospital for a subject that had been shot.

Upon arrival officers where informed that 32-year-old Darnell Greer had suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead.

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlton Ashford, Taylor Evans and Carmesha Venable is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).