The Kosciusko Police Department is looking for information on a woman accused of using a stolen credit card.

Investigator Greg Collins says the suspect, a white female, used a stolen credit card at Walmart on Thursday, Jan. 4.

She was driving a white vehicle when she arrived at Walmart.

If you can identify this person, call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.