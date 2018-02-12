KPD searching for items stolen from local car dealership

The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for information on a theft at Franks Chevrolet.

Officers were called to the dealership early Monday morning for a report tires and rims missing from two Dodge trucks.

Investigators believe the items were stolen Sunday night or Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest can receive an award up $2500.00.

All calls are kept 100% confidential.