KPD searching for stolen semi

On September 22, 2017, the Kosciusko Police Department was dispatched to McKnight Son Construction on Highway 12 West for a report of a stolen blue 1994 Mack Semi Truck with McKnight and Son written on the door.

At approximately 11:35 PM on September 21, 2017, a white Ford truck dropped off a male subject that stole the Semi Truck.

The Semi Truck was last seen traveling East on Highway

12. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

A reward up to $2500.00 is offered in this case leading to an arrest.